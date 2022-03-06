An accident Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a 17-year-old Summersville boy on Highway 17 at the Summersville city limits, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The boy was driving a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned at about 2:55 p.m., ejecting two occupants. The driver was transported by ambulance to Mercy-St.Francis Hospital in Mountain View, where he later passed away.

A 16-year-old Summersville boy, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by private party to the Mountain View Hospital with moderate injuries. A 15-year-old Eminence boy was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.

The vehicle was totaled.

In addition to EMS, the Summersville Fire Department and the Summersville Police Department assisted, along with three members of the patrol.

The patrol does not release names of juveniles.