A Summersville man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash at Diggins on U.S. 60.

Troopers said John S. Sikonski, 65, was driving a westbound 2000 GMC Sonoma that ran off the roadway and struck the ditch at about 8:25 p.m.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries. The vehicle had extensive damage.