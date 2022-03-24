Missouri WIC is extending the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) through September. The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding women participants. Standard CVB values range from $9 – $11.

WIC is the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. It is administered locally by the Texas County Health Department.

On March 15, President Biden signed the funding package that will bring the federal government through the end of the fiscal year, giving the USDA authority to extend the temporary increase of the benefit. Missouri WIC will use this authority through September to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before April 1 to avoid any delays.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 118 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of 5. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for children in the household under the age of 5.