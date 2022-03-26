Members of the Texas County Commission gathered March 16-17 to transact business.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed a 2020 phone bid from Liberty Tech for the justice center phone system, reviewed and discussed phone installation from Grennan Communications, West Plains, for the circuit clerk’s office and discussed municipal court proceedings and increased cost if the county took it on.

•Acknowledged a state-mandated pay increase for the sheriff as the result of legislation.

•Okayed a Texas County Memorial Hospital request to purchase two ambulances using American Rescue Plan Act funds, but will look at alternative resources, too, to share the costs.

•Approved a request from the collector to delete personal property tax bills for those deceased.

•Discussed an agreement between the county collector and City of Licking to bill and collect all current and delinquent city taxes.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Thomas Sawyer as a full-time jailer effective March 14 and the transfer of Luritta Baker from jail shift supervisor to assistant jail administrator.

•Discussed with the county prosecutor IT issues and filing of papers.

•Visited with the county clerk about when Liberty Tech will release passwords to her office.

•Discussed and acknowledged repairs to three propane tanks at the Texas County Administrative Center.

•Held discussion with Laura Spurlin concerning a custodial supervisor position.

•Visited with economic developers Ron Reed and Tony Floyd on a business incubator at Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn.

•Had Sarah Redmond, Summersville mayor pro tem, visit on how the county operates.

•Met with Alex Roberts, Alextricity, concerning IT related projects at county offices.

•Discussed a recent U.S. 63 expansion meeting in Willow Springs chaired by Wendell Bailey and Scott Long, county presiding commissioner.