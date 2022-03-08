Timothy Allen Ice, age 48, was born in Houston, Mo., on June 25, 1973, to Rebecca (Heathman/Ice/Pyle) Anderson. He passed away suddenly on Jan. 16, 2022, while on vacation in California.

Tim graduated from Houston High School in 1991. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for almost 25 years. He was hired in 1997, after scoring a perfect 100 on the postal exam – back when it was a REAL exam – and not just a self-administered online personality test, like it is now. Tim started as a mail processor on the overnight shift in Springfield, Mo. He worked his way up, earning various promotions/titles along the way. He worked in Springfield for almost 18 years, until his job was phased out. In 2015, he was given the option to transfer to Kansas City and keep his seniority – or move anywhere else and lose it. Tim hated cold weather and refused to live any further north than Springfield. So, he transferred to Phoenix, Ariz., and started at the bottom (again). He quickly worked his way back up the ladder. He eventually became Manager of Employee Development for the Arizona and New Mexico District. Tim was one of very few postal employees who was promoted based on merit, experience, knowledge, abilities, and work ethic — and NOT based on who he knew or was related to.

Although he had a less than average life span, nothing else about Tim was less than average. He excelled at literally everything. Tim was the firstborn of three children. He was an awesome big brother, protector, teacher, encourager and keeper of secrets. He was also the Best Dad Ever. He loved his son, Tyler, with every ounce of his being and was extremely proud of him. Tim was Tyler’s superhero. They had an unbreakable bond. Even though Tim didn’t think he was “old enough” to be a grandpa, he embraced the role and loved little Rae so much. He was very proud of her and of the daddy he saw his son become.

Tim had a brilliant mind and a quick wit. His sense of humor was unmatched. He loved to make people laugh. Tim was generous, kind, tender at heart, and he sugar-coated absolutely nothing. He was authentic. He either liked you, or he didn’t. It was either black or white. He told it like it was and didn’t hold back. He always said what was on his mind, even if it was wildly inappropriate! He was proficient at cursing, and he liked four-letter words. (Except SNOW. He hated snow.) He spoke fluent sarcasm. He was hilarious, charming, and oh so handsome! He could light up a room with that beautiful smile and those bright blue eyes. He was always the life of the party – the most fun and the funniest person in the room. He was a pop culture (and pop music) aficionado. He put on the best, loudest, and most obnoxious Cher and Madonna “car concerts” – and he was overly proud of this. He also liked jokes and comments that were “too soon”…like this one…Tim had a smokin’ hot body even after he died, because he was cremated. (It’s ok to laugh. Tim would if he were here.)

Tim loved music, traveling, float trips, beer, cold beer, bottled beer, canned beer, beer on tap, free beer, Fireball, margaritas, Pepsi, Halloween, “Friendsgiving”, Christmas, and Betty White. He enjoyed watching the classics; Cheers, Golden Girls, Friends, Will & Grace, all the Scream movies, Superman, Batman, pretty much all things DC and Marvel, and all of the Toy Story movies, just to name a few. He loved. He laughed. He traveled (a lot). He was loved so very much, by so many.

Tim leaves behind a family that he loved unconditionally…and they loved him even more. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Rebecca Anderson of Elk Creek, Mo.; son, Tyler and granddaughter, Raelynn Ice of Houston, Mo.; brother, Duke Pyle of Licking, Mo.; sister, Karen McGiboney of whythehelldoyoudelivermailthere Houston, Mo.; nephew and niece Kaleb & Rebekah McGiboney of Houston, Mo.; stepsisters, Alicia (Shannon) Cape of Springfield, Mo., and Dawn (Josh) Maxey of Lynchburg, Mo.; stepbrothers, Ryan (Debbie) Anderson of Moorhead, Minn., and Andy (Sarah) Anderson of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reid and Velma Heathman and Arvil and Ellen Ice, all of Cabool, Mo.; uncle John Heathman; and Betty White.

Tim was a great man, with a huge, kind, loving and genuine heart. A heart that held so much love and pride for his family and friends, that it gave out on him way too soon. His capacity for love and friendship knew no bounds. His heart may have failed him, but it never failed those he loved. Tim was loved and admired more than words can describe and he will be greatly missed. Love you muchos nachos and heart you many days Tim. We love you To Infinity and Beyond!

Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, with the service at 3 p.m., at Greenlawn Funeral Home East in Springfield, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Tim Ice Memorial Fund. They may be sent to Tim Ice Memorial Fund/Karen McGiboney, c/o Progressive Ozark Bank, 1460 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston, Mo. 65483.

