Due to the threat of inclement weather, the annual Mayor Don Tottingham 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday (not Saturday as planned)

Registration is at 1 p.m. at the Texas County Justice Center. The event begins at 2 p.m.

The event recognizes the late mayor’s commitment to Houston by being held on the Village Trail, a major sidewalk venue he designed that circles the town while mayor of Houston.

The course will start at the Texas County Justice Center. Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. is raising funds for its upcoming events such as the Easter Egg Hunt and $500 scholarship designated for a Houston graduating senior.

Registrations are available on the City of Houston website, https://houstonmo.org, or pick up at City Hall and In Season Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 63. The cost is $30. T-shirts will be provided to all participants but those registering after Feb. 16 will receive them after race. There will be $100 cash gift to fastest female and male in the 5K and gift cards for winners in different age categories.

Persons with questions or wanting to be a sponsor can contact Ann Tottingham, 417-967-3711.