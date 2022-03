Participants in the annual Tottingham 5K Run/Walk event lined up Sunday afternoon at the Texas County Justice Center parking lot on North U.S. 63.

Hunter McKinney won the male category. He donated his proceeds to the high school track program. Jennifer Smith took female honors. She donated her prize to the cross-country program.

The event supports a community betterment senior scholarship and helps with the cost of community betterment Y.O.U.T.H. activities