A Cabool woman and an 8-year-old girl were injured Monday night in an accident about four miles north of their hometown.

Tpr. Jacob Sellars of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima driven by Thomasina N. Shaw, 36, traveled off the right side of the roadway at about 5:30 p.m. and struck an embankment.

Both were sent by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The driver had moderate injuries and the girl had minor injuries. Both were wearing safety devices.

The vehicle was totaled.