Two persons were injured Tuesday night in an accident at Simmons, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a southbound 2016 Lexus RX350 driven by Mary B. Langsdon, 67, of Solo, made a lefthand turn and failed to yield to a 2006 Ford 500 operated by Jack E. McElroy, 87, of Houston, and struck it.

Langsdon had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. McElroy had minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to TCMH. He was later transferred to a Springfield hospital.

Both vehicles had extensive damage, and each driver was wearing a seatbelt.