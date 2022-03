Two West Plains residents were injured Wednesday evening in an accident in Texas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Evelyn S. Levesque, 73, of West Plains, ran off the ride side of U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment.

Levesque and a passenger, Jaine L. Simon, 70, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with minor injuries.

The truck had minor damage. Both were wearing seat belts.