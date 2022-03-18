Texas County University Extension will sponsor a barn quilt class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 114 W. Main St. in Houston.

The class involves a 2 x 2 foot quilt pattern painted on wood. The instructor will provide patterns to choose from.

To register, call the office at 417-967-4545. A paid registration holds a spot and provides supplies for the class at the Lone Star Annex community room. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Light snacks will be provided. The cost is $45 per person.

The class is limited to 20.