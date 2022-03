This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County voters will arrive at precincts April 5 to decide various contests — ranging from city councils to schools boards.

Here are profiles of those seeking office:

TCMH board

Houston school board

Coming up are profiles about the contested Houston City Council races.

The Texas County clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday for absentee balloting.