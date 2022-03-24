This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The welding program at the Piney River Technical Center — an effort of the Houston School District — will hold a fundraiser May 7 to raise funds. The event is a cornhole tournament that starts at noon at Tiger Stadium.

In addition to cornhole, there will be a silent auction, raffle, bake sale, food and drink and a showcase of projects.

The cost to enter a team is $40. It is a single elimination bracket and the winner takes half of the entry fees.

To enter, email Adam Vandiver at avandiver@houston.k12.mo.us. All teams must be registered by April 29.