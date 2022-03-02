Personnel with three agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 63 in Houston.

Members of the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department went to the scene, along with a Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance crew.

A van traveling northbound crossed the southbound lanes and went off the roadway just north of the intersection with West Highway 17.

A van involved in a single-vehicle crash is loaded onto a roll-back truck Wednesday morning on U.S. 63 in front of Rod’s Auto.

City firefighters utilized the department’s battery-operated rescue tool to pry the door off the van so the woman driving could be removed. She was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Houston Police Chief Brad Evans worked the scene and determined that the van went 73 feet off the highway before striking a large metal culvert at the entrance to Rod’s Auto and coming to an abrupt halt.

The culvert sustained major damage and the vehicle was towed away.