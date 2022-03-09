A write-in candidate declared for the April 5 election at Cabool.
Kathleen Ellison of Cabool filed paperwork Wednesday for the City of Cabool, Ward I seat.
It is a two-year term.
She was appointed to the position earlier because of a vacancy.
