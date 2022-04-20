Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is playing at the Melba Performing Arts Center from 7 p.m. Friday April 22 through 3 and 7 p.m. April 23. The 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation.

The STARS Foundation cast includes several students led by Rebecca Peterson. There will be a special encore performance at 3 and 7 p.m. April 30 following the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival. The STARS Foundation students will also feature, “Greatest Showman.”

There is a pre-show an hour before the event.

Tickets will be $8; a portion of the proceeds will provide support to the Houston High School Band program.

For information on purchasing tickets visit www.thestarsfoundation.org/events or call Cindy Bobe at 417-217-9430 for reservations.