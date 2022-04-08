The talents of an artist are available for businesses who want to engage him for the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival later this month.

A work of Shawn Hamilton

Shannon Jordan, community development and outreach coordinator for the City of Houston, said Shawn Hamilton attended the Art Institute of Pittsburg for Media Arts and Animation. He will be doing some chalk art on Grand Avenue on the street for the festival.

Persons who would like to reach out to him can contact Jordan at Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348 or email her at ec.dev@houstonmo.org.