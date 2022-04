A 77-year-old Cabool man was injured Thursday morning in an ATV accident north of Cabool.

Tpr. Cathyrn Goodwin said a northbound 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 300 operated by Benjamin L. Scheets, 77, of Cabool, was attempting to cross a creek when it overturned.

Scheets was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Cox South in Springfield.

The mishap was near Highway PP and Hamilton Creek Road on private property.