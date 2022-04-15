Barbara Ann Engle, 67, of Plato, Mo., passed away April 10, 2022. She was born Aug. 8, 1954, in Orange, N.J., the daughter of John and Ann Hofmann Freeman.

In her younger years, Mrs. Engle worked as a registered nurse. She loved to bowl. She was very quiet and kept to herself. She cared very deeply about her family.

Mrs. Engle is survived by her daughter, Tonya Laird; brother, William Freeman; stepdaughter, Janet Jessup; stepsons, Walter Engle, Brent Engle and Raymond Engle; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lauren Engle.

Private services will be held a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.