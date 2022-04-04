Bonnie Jo White Miles passed away peacefully in Rolla at 2:38 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Houston, Mo., on Nov. 22, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ethel White; her brothers, Eugene Watson, Richard White, Bill White, Jack White and Paul White; and her daughter, Beth Miles.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Dwaine Miles; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Ramona Miles; her granddaughters, Casey Miles, Christy Colvin, Kirstin Maciak and Gretchen Miles; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kyler, Addison, Lilly, Aniaya and Hunter; and two great-great grandsons, Tylan and Karson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.

A 1954 graduate of Houston High School, Bonnie graduated with her associates degree from Southwest Baptist University and continued her education at Southeast Missouri State University with her bachelor’s degree in education. Bonnie taught at Rolla Public Schools for 32 years, touching the lives of many students. She was an active lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Rolla. She also enjoyed travel after retirement, serving as director for the travel club at Phelps County Bank. Bonnie was a charter member of Chapter MW, P.E.O.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, April 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Rolla with Pastor Bob Johnston officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to “P.E.O. Missouri Outreach.”

