Bonnie Marie Gentry, 78, daughter of Earl Elmer and Amelia Marie Goldsberry Gentry, was born Sept. 15, 1943, on the family farm in the White Rock community. She passed away April 25, 2022, in Springfield.

Bonnie grew up on the Little Piney River with her siblings. There were garden and livestock chores to complete and school work to finish. Of the five Gentry children there were two sets of twins. Their three cousins lived on the farm next door — there was another set of twins there. She was baptized at a young age.

After graduating from Houston High School in 1961, Bonnie was employed in jobs that required sewing skills and later worked in retail, including a stint at J.C. Penney, where she worked several years.

She learned early she had a sewing talent and enjoyed doing crafts and projects that involved that, including sewing clothes. You often found her working on pillows, quilts, doing embroidery work, cross stitch and even painting. She started a craft club at a senior center.

Bonnie loved her family and enjoyed visiting with them in later years.

She was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ in Springfield.

She is survived by brothers Darrel “Gene” Gentry and his wife, Jackie, and Robert Earl “Bob” Gentry and his wife, Pat, all of Houston; her sister, Betty White of Coffeyville, Kan., and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Gentry, of Houston; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harold “Dean” Gentry.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Todd Richardson will officiate. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Burial is at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

Pallbearers are: Brad Gentry, Gary Gentry, Mike White, Freddie Castor, Duane Powell and Jared Gentry.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID