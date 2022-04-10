“Carry the Cross” activities will begin early Friday morning across Texas County.

The annual Good Friday event that unites Christians across the county is Friday, April 15.

Here are details outlined by organizers:

•There is no launch rally this year.

•Everyone should go directly to their locations at 7 a.m. stretching from Cabool to Licking on U.S. 63. Crosses will be in place as they have in past years. T-shirts were earlier distributed.

Need additional information? Call 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 417-967-2297 or call anytime at 417-693-0884.