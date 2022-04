This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here’s a look at the chances of strong to severe storms possible in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service said the best chances are midnight to 4 a.m. (It said the highest chances are along and west of I-49 and north of I-44). Chances gradually diminish points to the east, it said.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary hazards.