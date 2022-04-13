A Licking woman faces several charges – including two drug-related felonies – after a traffic stop by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy Tuesday night, April 12.

Jettie H. Venker, 52, of 115 Beth St. in Licking, is charged with felonies of second-degree drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as three misdemeanor offenses.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy patrolling on Highway VV in the Licking area observed a Chevrolet Equinox commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop on the vehicle.

A significant amount of meth packaged to be sold was found in a Licking woman’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

During the contact with the driver, Venker, the deputy observed signs of drug use and developed probable cause for a search of the vehicle. The driver then admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, Lindsey said, and to selling drugs.

According to a report, the woman said she sold meth for extra income and was on her way to a residence to conduct a transaction.

A search of the vehicle and property led to the discovery of a quantity of meth in excess of 30 grams packaged for distribution, along with marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Venker was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $250,000.