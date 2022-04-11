Charlotte Ann Pierce Cummins Lewis, age 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 9, 2022, in Houston, Mo., after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was born the eldest daughter of Elbert Lewis Pierce and Cecil Pauline Morgan Pierce on Nov. 3, 1948, at Faith Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Mrs. Lewis was saved and baptized at the age of 15. After graduating from Pacific High School in 1966, she married Paul Dean “Butch” Cummins on Aug. 22, 1968, in East St. Louis, Ill.. In 1972, they moved to Success, Mo. Together they raised two children, LeAndra Pauline and Johnny Paul.

In 1972, she began her 16-year career at Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking, Mo., where she made many lifelong friends. In 1988, Charlotte moved back to St. Louis and finished her work career, until being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Mrs. Lewis enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing horseshoes, badminton and trivia games.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Butch Cummins, and father, Elbert Pierce. She is survived by her daughter, LeAndra; son, Johnny Paul; five grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren; her mother, Pauline Pierce; sister, Debra Kay Jones; and several nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Harvey Sullins Jr. will officiate. Interment follows at CT Smith Cemetery in Success. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.