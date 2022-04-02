Chris Garrett left this world and headed to her eternal home on March 31, 2022, after suffering a stroke. She was born Dec. 13, 1946, to R.O. and Frances Jenkins. Chris grew up in Ava, Mo., until junior high when the family moved to Houston, Mo. Chris was a proud Houston Tiger, Class of 1964. She then headed to Springfield and spent 25 years working for the Frisco Railroad, later the Burlington-Northern. She worked in numerous capacities, doing everything from data entry to driving a Lorraine crane. Chris was always up for a challenge and loved to learn new things. She later retired from MOCIC as an intelligence clerk.

In January 1967 she married the love of her life, Harold Garrett. After 55 years of marriage, they were still going strong. They were the proud parents of son Brook Garrett and daughter Brittany Bowser, (husband Greg). More than anything, Chris cherished her title of Grammy and adored her three grandchildren, Kaitlynn Hall (husband Jody) and Paige and Ally Bowser. Grammy was known to her grandkids for entertaining sleepovers which included a pancake breakfast under the kitchen table. She was ecstatic about her upgrade to great-grandma status when Kaitlynn and Jody’s baby girl arrived this June.

Chris was a spunky one with boundless energy and a million different interests and talents, including her former side hustle of cake decorating. Her love language was giving gifts, which worked out nicely since she was a master bargain shopper. Chris lived for Ross Senior Citizen Discount Tuesdays and would buy gifts you didn’t even know you wanted, but always ended up liking. She frequently bragged that she trained her car to automatically turn at the sight of a garage sale sign, as she could always sense a good deal in the vicinity.

Chris loved big and cared deeply about others. If there was a crisis in your life, she was first in line to give you a call or show up with a meal. Chris was unbelievably fun, honest to a fault, and always put her family first. She was passionate about friendships and had numerous lifelong friends she kept in touch with. You could live a thousand years, but you’d never meet another person like Chris Garrett.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents R.O. and Frances Jenkins; brother Jack Jenkins, in-laws Boyd and Maud Garrett, sisters-in-law Ruby McNabb and Willa Garrett, and brothers-in-law Diemer Long and Sonny Schoettlin. Besides her husband, children, and grandchildren, she is also survived by her sister, Jane Schoettlin, favorite cousin Pam Pettit, sister-in-law Evon Long, and dearest friend Joyce Langley. She loved being an aunt to Robbin and Jacque, Greg and Jeff, and Scott and Julie, but especially enjoyed being a grand aunt to their children. After all, more kids meant more gifts to give. We are heartbroken to say goodbye to her, but know that she will forever be a part of our hearts.

Services will be held at Gorman-Scharpf, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6; the funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

Since you can rarely get a good deal on flowers, Chris would insist that you take your money and do a random act of kindness for someone else. Pay for their meals, help repair their house, meet your new neighbor, or spend some time with someone you know is lonely. The world needs more people like Chris.

