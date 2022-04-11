Christina Pauline Kelley Banning, 71, one of 11 children born to Kenneth Dale Kelley Sr. and Violet Lorraine Ray Kelley, was born April 24, 1950, in Waynesville, Mo. She passed away suddenly April 6, 2022, at home.

As a young girl, she attended Waynesville schools.

Mrs. Banning held many jobs while supporting her three boys, and gave her life to God and remained faithful until her passing.

She is survived by two children, John B. Sandusky of Success, Mo., and Jason L. Helms of Waynesville, Mo.; four brothers, Rick Kelley and Charlie Kelley, both of Florissant, Mo., Jimmie Kelley of St. Robert, Mo., and Tony Kelley of Cahokia, Ill.; three sisters, Sandy Salveson of Roundup, Mont., Phyllis Smith of Roby, Mo., and Linda Whitting of Broken Arrow, Okla.; many grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Banning was preceded in death by her eldest son, Richard D. Sandusky; one brother, Kenneth Dale Kelley Jr.; and two sisters, Jerry Lynn Kelley and Brenda Medley.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Higher Call Worship Center, 17810 State Highway J, Newburg, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the family.