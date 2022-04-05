Clara Berniece Dotson, 81 of Cabool, Mo., passed away on April 3, 2022, at the Kabul Nursing Home. She was born on Nov, 19, 1940, in Cabool, the daughter of Floyd Ernest and Anna Pearl (Strain) Nevill. She was the youngest of three children and graduated from Cabool High School with the Class of 1958.

Berniece was married to Roger Lee Dotson on May 3, 1958, and to this union they welcomed four children, Rodney Lee, Rex Lynn, Susan Denise and Sheila Annette.

Berniece was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Norman and Billie Eugene Nevill; her husband, Roger; her daughter, Sheila; and a grandson, Rance Levi Dotson. She is survived by her children, Rodney (Debbie) Dotson, Rex (Missy) Dotson and Denise (Mark) Mendel; six grandchildren who called her “Grandma Niece,” Riley (Amber) Dotson, Zachary (Alysha) Dotson, Seth (Brandi) Dotson, Randon (Ashley) Dotson, Lucas (Jordan) Dotson and Madison Goddard; seven great-grandchildren who called her “Nini,” Sophia Dotson, Addison Dotson, Molly Dotson, Rayden Lyle Dotson, Raelynn Dotson, Abigail Dotson and Bexley Dotson.

Grandma had a special relationship with each and every one of us. If you ask any of us we all thought we were her favorite, because that’s just how she treated us. She was known for many things, from her bright red lipstick to putting puzzles together till 4 a.m. and having an entire room dedicated to Coca-Cola memorabilia. Anyone driving down U highway was sure to enjoy all of the beautiful flower beds she spent many hours in relieving the stress of the day.

Berniece loved the Bank, all of the wonderful ladies in her art club, taking cruises with her group of friends and spending time going ‘junkin’. Another passion of hers was as a dedicated active member on the board for the Gingerbread House in Rolla. She was also a proud fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Grandma was unstoppable in the kitchen and with her sewing and handwork, adding her special touch to everything she made. Her chicken and noodles, bread, cinnamon rolls and cheeseburgers always brought our family and friends together, especially during her favorite holiday, Christmas. She used her craft in sewing to make us custom clothes, quilts and Halloween costumes. We probably should have warned the newcomers to the family who had to learn her quick wit, her interesting addition of “egg globs” in potato soup and that if you didn’t sew straight you were ripping the seam out and doing it again. One thing she enjoyed most was having tea parties with the grandkids; she had multiple tiny tea sets for us and often believe her own kids “thought she was totally obsessed with child sized tea sets.”

Berniece truly loved her family; traveling to Germany, Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee to be with and help take care of us. She was a light in our world and the glue that held us together. We will love and miss her always!

Funeral services are 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Cabool Christian Church with John Stone officiating. Pallbearers were Riley Dotson, Zachary Dotson, Seth Dotson, Randon Dotson, Lucas Dotson and Mark Mendel. Interment was in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kabul Nursing Home, c/o the funeral home.

