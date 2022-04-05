It’s election day in Texas County. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Here are the contested races, along with issues, on the ballot:

Texas County Memorial Hospital trustee: George Sholtz, incumbent Jim Perry and Beverly S. Clark (Five-year term).

City of Cabool, Mayoral candidates are: Lane M. Daniel, Shyanne Daniel, Danny Cannon and Brenda J. Jarrett. (Two year-term).

City of Houston, Alderman Ward I candidates are: Dale Depler Jr. and Kevin Stilley. (Two- year term).

City of Houston, Alderman Ward III candidates are: Don Romines and Joe C. Honeycutt (Two- year term).

City of Licking, Alderperson Ward II candidates are: incumbent Mike Aiken and Linda Breedlove (Two-year term).

Houston School District R-1 Board Members: incumbent Jeff Gettys, incumbent Jennifer Scheets and Andrew (Andy) Wells (Vote for two – Three-year term).

Summersville School District R-2 Board Members: Emily J. Doosing, Max Racicot, Jason Greear and Jason Rutledge Ryan Hunt (Vote for two – Three year term).

Mountain Grove School District R-3 Board Members: Howard Hawkins and James (Jay) C. Loveland (Vote for two – Three year term).

Mountain Grove School District R-3 Board Member: Cheyanne R. Smith and Ryan L. Morris (Vote for one – One-year term).

Cabool School District R-4 Board Members: Shaun Watson, Tony Hughes, Dennis Brown, Nadine Wallace and Jacob Reese (Vote for two – Three-year term).

Plato School District R-5 Board Members: Robert Murray, Eric Crews, Jody Fry, Don Rose (Vote for two – Three-year term).

Licking School District R-8 Board Members: Heidi Moloney, Roy Kinder, John Huff, Ashli Todaro, Joseph Satterfield and Jake Floyd (Vote for two – Three-year term).

Willow Springs School District R-IV Board Members: Tony Friga, Dean P. Aye, Jeff Lovan, Andy Roberts, Jeffery Cunningham (Vote for two – Three-year term).