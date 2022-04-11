The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded on April 4 to a report of two people trying to remove a stop sign at Bean Creek Drive and Cameron Road at Licking.
The officer made contact with two Licking residents at the location – ages 19 and 18 – who were drunk and said they had a friend who wanted a stop sign.
Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against each suspect of vandalism and minor visibly intoxicated. People were contacted to pick up each suspect at the scene.
•On April 2, a deputy responded to Pittman’s Store on Highway 17 at Success.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with three women who said they had given a man a ride and he began assaulting them. They told the officer they pulled into the store’s parking lot and told him to get out, but he continued to assault them and then ran into a nearby wooded area.
A 27-year-old man with addresses in Plato, Licking and Houston was identified as a suspect, and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.
•Beth A. Mikels, 64, of 8254 Morton Road in Houston, was issued a citation for littering on April 5.
On March 21, a man reported that a large amount of trash had been dumped on his Highway UU property, and evidence in the trash indicated it belonged to Mikels. A deputy reportedly contacted Mikels and told her to clean up the trash, but she failed to do so in a three-week period.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 4
Josh Young – writ
Christi L. Farel – possession of controlled substance
Michael S. Skouby – possession of controlled substance
Brent A. Lambert – possession of controlled substance
Michael Scranlin – peace disturbance, failure to obey
April 5
Dori B. Williams – possession of controlled substance
Missy Knutson – possession of controlled substance
Andrew Villarreal – hindering prosecution
Justean M. Willis – possession of controlled substance
David Barton – DOC court order
April 6
Glen Lewis – warrant
Jacob Kieffor – warrant
Clifton Koehler – state of California warrant
April 7
Willard Hall – warrant
Samantha Crawford – warrant
April 8
Ethan E. Farley – 48-hour commitment
David P. Rodda – probation and parole
April 9
Jeffrey L. Frazier – 48-hour commitment
April 10
Kristi Been – Christian County and Greene County warrants