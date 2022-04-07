The Texas County Library Board has hired a director to oversee its branches at Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville.

Louise Beasley, a native of Dallas who has relatives in this area, recently assumed the position. She moved in 2006 to Columbia, Mo., with her husband, Roger, who is a Texas County native. In 2018, they moved to Raymondville to take over the family farm.

Beasley has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. She previously was a library assistant for the Licking Elementary School and a substitute teacher at Licking, Raymondville and Houston.

As library director, her responsibilities include managing staff, facilities and daily functions of the library.

Beasley said she and her staff will be working to promote, enhance and grow branches in all the library’s communities. She will work from the Houston branch.

To contact Beasley, call 417-967-2258 or email lbeasleyTxCoLibrary@gmail.com.