A Raymondville man is charged with a pair of felonies following a traffic stop in Houston on Jan. 31.

Rocky D. Morgan, 41, of 289 E. Highway B at Raymondville, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.

A Houston officer reported that he noticed Morgan driving a Blue Ford Sport Trac and knew that Morgan’s driver’s license was revoked. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17, and observed a pill bottle in plain view.

After receiving consent to search, the officer found two syringes loaded with methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan was charged last Thursday, March 31, and has a bond set at $150,000.