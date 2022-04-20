A Raymondville man faces a felony assault charge following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on April 18 of an incident involving an elderly man in a wheelchair.

Rodney C. Horn, 40, of Friendship Road at Raymondville, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

A deputy reported responding to a dispute between two men at a residence.

An 86-year-old man there who uses a wheelchair to get around told the officer Horn had been yelling and had tried to tip over his wheelchair. He reportedly said the only thing that kept him from falling over was a door frame. The deputy observed injuries on the victim were from where he had hit the frame.

Horn’s bond is set at $150,000.