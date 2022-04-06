Texas County votes approved a sales tax to benefit law enforcement and communities elected members Tuesday to serve them on school boards and city councils.

About 17 percent of the registered voters — 2,819 — made it voting precincts.

“To the citizens of Texas County, thank you so much for your support in passing the law enforcement sales tax. I’m so honored to serve you and I look forward to accomplishing many goals with this resource,” said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey. “I think I can speak for everyone that works at the sheriff’s office in saying that we are grateful to live and work in a county that supports law enforcement.”

The three-eighths cent law enforcement tax vote was 1,608-1,165. Residents at Licking narrowly passed a sales tax to benefit its police department, 98-93.

For seats on the Houston City Council, incumbent Kevin Stilley won over Dale Depler Jr. in Ward I, 74-27. Don Romines took a Ward III seat by defeating Joe Honeycutt, 125-62. Incumbent Ross Richardson did not seek re-election and Ward II Alderwoman Sheila Walker and Ward I Alderman Sam Kelley ran unopposed. Walker’s term is two years; Kelley’s is one.

Incumbents Jennifer Scheets and Jeff Gettys were re-elected to three-year seats on the Houston board of education. They were opposed by Andrew “Andy” Wells. The count: Scheets (626), Gettys (537) and Wells (307).

County voters re-elected Jim Perry of Cabool to a five-year seat on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. They tally was: George Sholtz (570), Perry (1,258) and Beverly Clark (661).

At Cabool, Danny Cannon will return again as mayor. Incumbent Donnie Wells did not seek re-election. Cannon won 143-88 over challenger Brenda Jarrett. Two other candidates had single digits.

Shaun Watson and Jacob Reese won seats on the Cabool board of education. The tally was Watson (304), Tony Hughes (40), Dennis Brown (68), Nadine Wallace (104) and Reese (242).

At Licking, Heidi Moloney and Ashli Todaro will serve on the Licking board of education. The counts: Moloney (240) Roy Kinder (200), John Huff (187), Todaro (255), Joseph Satterfield (136) and Jake Floyd (218).

A tie resulted when the ballots were counted for Licking’s Ward 1. Incumbent Mike Aiken and Linda Breedlove each had 60 votes.

In Texas County voting only, Jody Fry and Don Rose won terms on the Plato board of education. The vote: Robert Murray (106), Eric Crews (64), Fry (156) and Rose (116)

At Summersville, Ryan Hunt and Jason Greear took board of education seats in county voting. The vote was: Emily J. Dossing (43), Max Racicot (26), Greear (83), Jason Rutledge (55) and Ryan Hunt (105).