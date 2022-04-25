Author Dick Corteau will be on hand at this year's annual "Cowboy Roundup" at the Summersville Library.

The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library will host its 9th annual cowboy roundup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Many activities are planned:  Best-Dressed Little Cowboy/Cowgirl contest, Cowboy Dick Courteau as a special guest, a cowboy jail will be available for those with “warrants,” stick horse races, roping with Dusty Bell, Cotton-Eyed Joe dance by CenterLines, and more are scheduled throughout the morning with free lunch of hot dogs at high noon for all.
The public is invited.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply