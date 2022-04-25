The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library will host its 9th annual cowboy roundup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Many activities are planned: Best-Dressed Little Cowboy/Cowgirl contest, Cowboy Dick Courteau as a special guest, a cowboy jail will be available for those with “warrants,” stick horse races, roping with Dusty Bell, Cotton-Eyed Joe dance by CenterLines, and more are scheduled throughout the morning with free lunch of hot dogs at high noon for all.

The public is invited.