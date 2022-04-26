Services for Bonnie M. Gentry, 78, of Springfield, are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. She passed away April 25, 2022, in Springfield.

The daughter of Earl and Amelia Gentry, she was born Sept. 15, 1943.

A visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

She is survived by three siblings, Bob and Gene, both of Houston; and Betty White of Coffeyville, Kan.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Gentry, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A complete obituary will appear next week.