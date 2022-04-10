Amid high winds, two departments were called Sunday to aid Cabool’s fire department with a grass blaze on Ledgewood Road. (Off of Highway UU)
Houston and Mountain Grove were called for help at about 4 p.m. It is situated northeast of Cabool.
