The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 50-year-old woman reported on March 3 that her dog had been attacked by a neighbor’s dog at her Highway AF residence at Licking.

An investigating deputy made contact with the 20-year-old woman who owned the attacking dog and she said it had already been put down.

•On March 3, a deputy investigated a report of identity theft.

A 47-year-old Houston woman told the officer she had been contacted by a person who said they represented Cash Net and she had been approved for an $8,000 loan. She said the rep put $100 into her checking account and promised to send another $500 via a Visa or Steam gift card.

The woman told the officer her daughter told her it might be a scam, so she called Cash Net and was told the suspect didn’t work for them.

The woman said she had provided the suspect with her Social Security number and bank account information, and that she now receives text messages indicating she has stolen government money.

The officer advised the woman to contact the Social Security Office to report her number had been compromised, and to close her bank account and open a new one.