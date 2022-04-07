An 18-year-old driver was injured late Wednesday afternoon in a crash north of Bucyrus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ashley M. Stickman travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree and a pole.

Stickman was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to assist, as well as Cpl. Dave Huffman of the patrol.