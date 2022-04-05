Polls for the Tuesday election opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.
[All of 11 precincts reporting].
|Texas County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees (One to elect)
|Votes
|George Sholtz
|570
|Jim Perry
|1,258
|Beverly S. Clark
|661
|City of Cabool, mayor
|Lane M. Daniel
|5
|Shyanne Daniel
|3
|Danny Cannon
|143
|Brenda J. Jarrett
|88
|City of Houston – Ward I
|Dale Depler Jr.
|27
|Kevin Stilley
|74
|City of Houston – Ward III
|Don Romines
|125
|Joe C. Honeycutt
|62
|City of Licking – Ward II
|Mike Aiken
|60
|Linda Breedlove
|60
|Houston School District board members (two to elect)
|Jeff Gettys
|537
|Jennifer Scheets
|626
|Andrew “Andy” Wells
|307
|Summersville School District board members (two to elect)
|Emily J. Doosing
|43
|Max Racicot
|26
|Jason Greear
|83
|Jason Rutledge
|55
|Ryan Hunt
|105
|Cabool School District board members (two to elect)
|Shaun Watson
|304
|Tony Hughes
|40
|Dennis Brown
|68
|Nadine Wallace
|104
|Jacob Reese
|242
|Plato School District board members (two to elect)
|Robert Murray
|106
|Eric Crews
|64
|Jody Fry
|156
|Don Rose
|116
|Licking School District (two to elect)
|Heidi Moloney
|240
|Roy Kinder
|200
|John Huff
|187
|Ashli Todaro
|255
|Joseph Satterfield
|136
|Jake Floyd
|218
|Texas County Law Enforcement sales tax
|Votes
|Yes
|1,608
|No
|1,165
|City of Licking police sales tax
|Yes
|98
|No
|93