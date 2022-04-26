This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here is the official schedule for the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival.

Thursday, April 28 — 6 p.m. dinner and entertainment at Houston Storm Shelter, First and Pine streets. Meal with the daughter of Emmett Kelly Sr., Stasia, and circus historian Chris Berry. Tickets are $20 and available at Houston City Hall. Sponsored by Savor Grill.

Kelly will present a video of highlights of her father’s career in the circus and television with Berry highlighting the history of circus. The STARS Foundation will present musical entertainment.

Saturday, April 29 — 7 p.m. Academy Award winning movie — “The Greatest Show on Earth” featuring Kelly Sr. — at Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. Free tickets (limited supply, first-come, first serve) are available at city hall or the Houston branch of the Texas County Library. Sponsored by Amick Construction. Donations accepted for the festival fund.

Refreshments will be available. Kelly and Berry will make a short presentation about the movie. The STARS Foundation will be doing a musical piece from the movie, “The Greatest Showman,” at 6:30 p.m.. Magicians, too!

Saturday, April 30 —

MUSIC STAGE DOWNTOWN

9 a.m. — Houston Jazz Band

10 a.m. — Tanya Pacheco

11 a.m. — Kirk Pierce

Noon – Announcements by Rep. Bennie Cook. Kelly, who will receive a key to the city from Cook, will present awards to art students. Music to follow from the STARS Foundation.

1 p.m. — “Out of Darkness,” featuring Zack and Jamie Taylor and Gavin Altman

2 p.m. — Billy Jack Purnell, “Plain and Simple.”

3 p.m. — Markus Deutsch

Noon — Walking clown parade downtown. Emmett Kelly Festival T-shirts on sale.

Illustration by Barbara White of past clowns attending.

1 p.m. Car show downtown. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. Members of the Old Iron Works Club will have some of their treasures on display.

2 p.m. and 6 p.m. — Scenes from the “Greatest Showman” performed at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue by the STARS Foundation.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Special presentation of Aladdin by STARS Foundation at the Melba.

Vendors will be situated downtown at various booths in the community.

Food trucks will be present from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. You’ll find a dunking tank — send your favorite officer into the water.

Clowns attending

“Animal the Clown,” a previous attendee, will perform airbrush tattooing.

Find additional information in special pages included in this week’s Houston Herald