An area organization has an event planned for people who want to learn to fly.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter 1218 will host “Flying Start” 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 810 Bryan St. in Willow Springs. The association is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started.

The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical and will culminate in a free introductory flight. The EAA has about 900 chapters around the world that provide activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation.

Chapter activities range from monthly meetings to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs and a pancake breakfast.

For more information, call chapter President Tom White at 417-233-1218 or email eaachapter1218@gmail.com.

Register for the event online at https://flyingstart.org/?fsreg&event=7vDuh7yv.