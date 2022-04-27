Personnel with three local fire departments responded just before noon Wednesday to a burning shed near the junction of Highway B and Highway 137 at Raymondville.

Responding to the scene were pumper trucks from the Raymondville and City of Houston departments, a Houston Rural brush truck and a total of six firefighters.

The proximity of a propane tank raised concern at the scene, as it was right up against the south side of the structure. As personnel doused the burning shed, others sprayed water on the tank to keep it cool.

Anthony Teem, left, and Coby Warner of the Raymondville Fire Department work at the scene of a shed fire at about noon Wednesday near the junction of Highway B and Highway 137 east of Houston.

ANOTHER FIRE:

The Roby Fire Department was called about noon Wednesday to a report of a grass and woods fire at 10101 Venable Drive. Later, Houston Rural was called for mutual aid.