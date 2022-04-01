The annual Good Friday event that unites Christians across the county is Friday, April 15.

Here are the details you need to know:

•There is no launch rally this year.

•Everyone should go directly to their locations at 7 a.m. Crosses will be in place as they have in past years.

• Shirts will be available to pick up on Thursday afternoon, April 7, and all day Friday, April 8, at First Baptist Church in Houston.

Need additional information? Call 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 417-967-2297 or call anytime at 417-693-0884.