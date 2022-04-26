The Houston High School golf program hosted a four-team tournament on Tuesday of last week at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The 9-hole event featured a four-player, co-ed format. Salem produced lowest team score of 202, while Cabool placed second at 236, Houston came in third at 240 and Licking finished at 259. Salem senior Dawson Dittman turned in the top individual score with a 5-over par 41, while Houston sophomore Brady Brookshire took second with a 49 and Cabool junior Trevin Brill took third, also with a 49 (the tie-breaker was a scorecard shootout).

The rest of Houston’s team consisted of sophomore Phoenix Amick and freshmen Mckenzi Postlewait and Madison Thomas.

The Tigers Linksters played again last Friday in an 18-hole, 15-team tournament at Mountain Grove.

West Plains took first with a score of 361, while Willow Springs shot a 369 to finish second and Lutie took third at 375.

Houston placed ninth in the team standings. Brookshire finished 13th individually in a field of more than 60 golfers.

Members of the Houston High School golf program gather before a 4-team tournament Tuesday at Houston Municipal Golf Course. From left, sophomore Phoenix Amick, sophomore Brady Brookshire, coach Jacob Threewit, freshman Mckenzi Postlewait and freshman Madison Thomas.

Watched by his playing partners Nicholas Hood of Licking, left, and Dawson Dittman of Salem, HHS sophomore Brady Brookshire putts on the green at the par 4 first hole at Houston Municipal Golf Course during a four-team tournament last week.