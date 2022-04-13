In terrible conditions featuring wind, rain and even snow and sleet, the Houston Middle School track and field teams competed at a meet last Thursday (April 7) at West Plains.

Houston eight-grader Warren Hinkle had a huge outing, taking first place the long jump, the 1,600 meter run and the 800 meter run, while also finishing second in the triple jump.

Several other HMS athletes placed in the meet.

7th-grade girls

•Crystillia Holden: Third in the 400 meter run and fifth in the 200.

7th-grade boys

•Hudson Volk: Fourth in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the 400 meter run.

•Shawn Thompson: Sixth in the 200, second in shot put and fourth in discus.

8th-grade boys

•Noah Johnson: Fifth in discus and fifth in shot put.

•Eliot Greiner: Sixth in discus.

Houston competed at a meet on Tuesday of this week at West Plains again, and heads for Ava next Tuesday (April 19).