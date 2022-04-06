With another stellar offensive showing, the Houston Middle School softball team won Tuesday at Mansfield, 18-1.

The Lady Tigers scored 6 runs in all 3 innings of the run-rule-shortened contest, while the host Lady Lions put up 1 in the first inning.

Houston center fielder Natalie Clinton delivered the big blow, smashing a grand slam home run in the second inning.

Clinton went 2-for-3 at the plate, with 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored, while shortstop Lilly Kincaid went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and 3 runs, and third baseman Kynlee Weaver went 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs.

The Lady Tigers had only 5 hits in the contest, but benefited from 9 walks.

Second baseman Madison Meier and pitcher Katy Evans each scored 3 times for Houston.

Evans worked all 3 innings in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only 1 hit while striking out 2 and walking 6.

Houston base runners stole 9 bases in the contest, with Evans and Meier swiping 2 apiece.

After three games this season, the Lady Tigers have outscored their opponents 72-18.