The Houston Middle School softball team remained undefeated for the 2022 season with a 9-8 victory Monday at Willow Springs.

Lilly Kincaid pitched a no-hitter for the Lady Tigers, striking out 12 and issuing 8 walks.

Houston had only 2 hits in the contest (a double and a single by Natalie Clinton), but benefited from 5 walks while stealing 8 bases.

Clinton, Kincaid and Kayla Wagner each scored 2 runs.

Houston (4-0) hosts Winona on Thursday of this week.