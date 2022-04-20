The Houston Middle School track and field teams competed on Tuesday at the Ava Relays.

Several Houston athletes scored points at the 13-team meet with top-8 finishes in various events.

In 8th-grade boys competition, Warren Hinkle took second in both the 1,600 and 800-meter runs, and also placed fifth in the long jump and seventh in triple jump.

Houston 8th-grader Warren Hinkle takes to the air during triple jump competition on Tuesday of last week at the Ava Relays.

In the 7th-grade boys category, Shawn Thompson took third in shot put and seventh in discus, and Hudson Volk ran eighth in the 400-meter dash.

HMS 8th-grader Carlie Cummins finished sixth in the 400 and seventh in the 100-meter dash, while 7th-grader Crystillia Holden ran seventh in the 400.

Next up for the HMS tracksters is the SCA Championships Meet Tuesday (May 3) at Willow Springs.

Houston 8th-grader Crystillia Holden, right, sprints during competition on Tuesday of last week at the Ava Relays.

Houston 7th-grader Hudson Volk clears a hurdle Tuesday at Ava.