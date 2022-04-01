A computed tomography (CT) unit at Texas County Memorial Hospital has recently been upgraded with the latest technology.

The installment of an Aquilion Prime SP 80, 160 slice from Canon is complete, and the hospital offers the most advanced in CT capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

A CT provides detailed internal images of the body noninvasively for diagnostic purposes. The CT can display a combination of soft tissue (like muscles, tissue, organs and fat), bones and blood vessels all in a single image. Radiologic technologists perform CT scans to diagnose kidney, lung, liver, spine, and blood diseases, cancer, tumors, and cysts, as well as blood clots, hemorrhages and infections.

Ann Hamilton, director of radiology at TCMH, spoke with pride about the upgrade, “I am happy we have the ability to provide the latest and greatest in CT technology for our patients when they need it,” she said.

“Area residents do not need to leave our community to have access to the best CT unit available today,” Hamilton said. “For trauma patients like auto accident victims, this technology can be lifesaving by providing better, more precise images of bones, organs and internal bleeding than older CT units.”

Patients with blood clots, infections and diseases like cancer, early diagnosis with the new CT unit can result in faster, more effective diagnosis and treatment, according to Hamilton.

The new unit replaces one that had reached the end of its life. “It’s usual to upgrade as the technology changes,” Hamilton said.

The machine has world class technologies that uses software that delivers sharp, clear and distinct images at a faster speed while using lower dose radiation.

“This unit is faster and empowers TCMH to scan a wider range of patients from pediatric to bariatric with better quality,” Hamilton said. Hamilton noted that the new CT unit can scan patients up to 650 pounds. The unit is wide, open and low, and puts patients at ease.

“When you need a CT, just ask for a TCMH CT from your provider,” Hamilton said. “We offer convenient appointments that are closer to home.”

Hamilton noted that scheduled outpatient CT scans are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment or for any questions, contact TCMH Radiology at 417-967-1276.